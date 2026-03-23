(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 31, 2026) – Capt. Zachary Harry, installation officer in charge for Naval Support Activity Maine, left, and Capt. Bryan Kupyar, participate in a change of command ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, March 31. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9592098
    VIRIN: 260331-N-VG694-1005
    Resolution: 3287x2191
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command
    Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Foundry
    USNAVY
    Submarine
    Fleet
    Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery