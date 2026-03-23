Captain Bryan Kupyar Assumes Command of Naval Support Activity Maine

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine (March 31, 2026) – Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett Commander, left, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic salutes Capt. Bryan Kupyar, installation officer in charge for Naval Support Activity Maine with an award during a change of command ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, March 31. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Bryan Kupyar relieved Capt. Zachary Harry and assumed command of the newly established Naval Support Activity Maine (NSA Maine) during an Assumption of Command ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, March 31.

Officially established at the beginning of fiscal year 2026, NSA Maine was formerly part of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. NSA Maine now aligns with similar installations under Commander, Navy Installations Command. All installation responsibilities now fall under Kuypar, while leadership of submarine repair, maintenance and modernization remains under Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander.

“NSA Maine’s establishment will provide a great partnership opportunity here on Seavey Island to support our Sailors, our shipyard workforce and open up additional bandwidth for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to focus directly on our core mission — delivering combat-ready submarines to the Fleet,” said Nice.

NSA Maine has assumed management of several critical functions previously handled by the shipyard. These include parking and traffic, port operations, fire and emergency services, and force protection. The command also oversees utilities, unaccompanied and family housing, child and youth programs, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) functions, Fleet and Family Support Center, as well as many other core programs.

“Chief of Naval Operations talks at length about the Foundry and emphasizes that ‘shore platforms generate naval power,’” said Capt. Bryan Kupyar, Commanding Officer NSA Maine. “In my opinion, he was talking directly to, and about, us. Our installation is more than just a base; it is a key component of the Foundry -- vital to our fleet’s readiness. Together, with our tenant commands and community partners Naval Support Activity Maine will provide the bedrock of support that enables our operational units to project naval power on a global scale.” Naval Support Activity Maine is dedicated to providing world-class shore support and essential services to our tenant commands, ensuring peak operational readiness for the Fleet.

NSA Maine fosters a safe, sustainable and resilient environment for our Sailors, civilian workforce and their families. Through excellence in logistics, infrastructure management and community partnership, NSA Maine will embody the Foundry for those who defend our nation. NSA Maine maintains the highest standards of integrity and innovation, securing the tactical advantage for the Navy's missions across the North Atlantic and beyond.