Naval Support Activity Maine Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (March 31, 2026) – Lieutenant Nathanael Gentilhomme, chaplain, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, gives the invocation during a change of command ceremony for Naval Support Activity Maine at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, March 31. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)