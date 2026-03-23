New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

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Maj. Jacque Morey, incoming commander of the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, addresses Airmen, Soldiers and guests during a change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, March 13, 2026. Morey assumed command of the squadron, taking responsibility for more than 120 Airmen across multiple logistics functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)