New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

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Col. Jeremy Sparks, left, commander of the 153rd Air Base Group, passes the guidon to Maj. Jacque Morey, incoming commander of the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)