New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

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Maj. Anthony Munoz, center, receives recognition during the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, March 13, 2026. Munoz was recognized for his leadership and service as squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)