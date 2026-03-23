Date Taken: 03.13.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:30 Photo ID: 9592084 VIRIN: 260313-Z-WY307-1005 Resolution: 5981x4486 Size: 5.16 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

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This work, New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.