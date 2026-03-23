Airmen stand in formation during the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, March 13, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9592084
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-WY307-1005
|Resolution:
|5981x4486
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
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