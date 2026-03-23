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    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

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    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Airmen stand in formation during the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, March 13, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)

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    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9592084
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-WY307-1005
    Resolution: 5981x4486
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

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    New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

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    wyoming
    wyoming national guard
    national guard
    air national guard
    change of command

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