More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects

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U.S. Army civilian Emma Crooks (right), a project engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, tours an ecosystem revitalization project on the banks of the Rio Grande River during a training course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 26, 2026. The training will help Crooks in her role as the Buffalo District’s newest district value officer, focused on maximizing project function while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)