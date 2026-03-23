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    More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects [Image 1 of 4]

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    More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army civilian Emma Crooks, a project engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, leads a project team meeting focused on value engineering in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 17, 2025. Crooks is the Buffalo District’s newest district value officer, focused on maximizing project function while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9591564
    VIRIN: 251217-A-HB296-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects
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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Value Engineering
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    District Value Officer

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