U.S. Army civilian Emma Crooks, a project engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, leads a project team meeting focused on value engineering in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 17, 2025. Crooks is the Buffalo District’s newest district value officer, focused on maximizing project function while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9591573
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-HB296-1003
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More Than Just Cost-Cutting: Finding the 'Hidden Value' in Federal Projects
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