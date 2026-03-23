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    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue [Image 2 of 5]

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    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Garrick Harmon, Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs, U.S. Africa Command, provides opening remarks during the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in February at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 06:38
    Photo ID: 9591410
    VIRIN: 260326-F-QO967-1139
    Resolution: 5954x3417
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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