U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Garrick Harmon, Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs, U.S. Africa Command provides opening remarks during the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in February at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9591406
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-QO967-1137
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
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