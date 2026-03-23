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More than 160 civilian and military representatives from the Departments of War, State and Commerce met for the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26-27, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany to identify strategic priorities and opportunities for the United States in Africa. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in February at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)