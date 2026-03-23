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U.S. Army Col. Sean McClure, Associate Dean at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies and moderator, Magdalena Bajll, Senior Director and National Intelligence Officer for Africa, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and Carl Grebe, Assistant Director for Intelligence, U.S. Africa Command, speak on a panel about the strategic Landscape in Africa, during the first day of the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26, 2026, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)