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    Bald Eagle Perched [Image 10 of 21]

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    Bald Eagle Perched

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Bald eagle perched atop old telegraph wire pole near Upper Klammath Lake on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Oregon. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9590952
    VIRIN: 230401-O-NM884-9869
    Resolution: 6720x3058
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bald Eagle Perched [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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