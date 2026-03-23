Bald Eagle Perched

Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 19:26 Photo ID: 9590952 VIRIN: 230401-O-NM884-9869 Resolution: 6720x3058 Size: 4.63 MB Location: US

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