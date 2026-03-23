Bald eagle perched atop old telegraph wire pole near Upper Klammath Lake on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Oregon. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9590952
|VIRIN:
|230401-O-NM884-9869
|Resolution:
|6720x3058
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bald Eagle Perched [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.