Inyo National Forest Landscape

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Inyo National Forest near Mammoth Lakes. According to the national forest website, The Inyo National Forest has diverse ecosystems including portions of the Great Basin, Mojave Desert, and Sierra Nevada Bioregions with elevations ranging from 3,800 feet in Owens Valley to 14,495 feet at the peak of Mount Whitney. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)