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    Inyo National Forest Landscape [Image 12 of 21]

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    Inyo National Forest Landscape

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Inyo National Forest near Mammoth Lakes. According to the national forest website, The Inyo National Forest has diverse ecosystems including portions of the Great Basin, Mojave Desert, and Sierra Nevada Bioregions with elevations ranging from 3,800 feet in Owens Valley to 14,495 feet at the peak of Mount Whitney. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9590950
    VIRIN: 230801-O-NM884-1726
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inyo National Forest Landscape [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hermits Peak Fire
    Hermits Peak Fire
    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire
    Smoke from Hermits Peak Fire
    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire
    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire
    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire
    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire
    Bald Eagle in Flight
    Bald Eagle Perched
    Bald Eagle
    Inyo National Forest Landscape
    Sappling on the Inyo
    Old Trees
    Deer on the Mendocino National Forest
    Deer on the Mendocino National Forest
    Deer on the Mendocino National Forest
    California Oak
    Granite Peak
    Dying Oak Leaf
    Dying Oak Leaf

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