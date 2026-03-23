Inyo National Forest near Mammoth Lakes. According to the national forest website, The Inyo National Forest has diverse ecosystems including portions of the Great Basin, Mojave Desert, and Sierra Nevada Bioregions with elevations ranging from 3,800 feet in Owens Valley to 14,495 feet at the peak of Mount Whitney. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9590950
|VIRIN:
|230801-O-NM884-1726
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inyo National Forest Landscape [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.