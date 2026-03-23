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    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire [Image 6 of 21]

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    Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Water Scoopers pick up water at a nearby reservoir during suppression of the Hermits Peak Fire April 2022. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Water Scoopers are amphibious aircraft that skim the surface of a body of water and scoop water into an onboard tank and then drop it on a wildland fire. Some Water Scoopers can hold up to 1,600 gallons of water.   It can take as little as 12 seconds to fill the tank to capacity. The aircraft can scoop from water sources that are about 6.5 feet deep and 300 feet wide. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9590942
    VIRIN: 220416-O-NM884-6756
    Resolution: 3737x2491
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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