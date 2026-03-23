Water Scoopers pick up water at a nearby reservoir during suppression of the Hermits Peak Fire April 2022. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Water Scoopers are amphibious aircraft that skim the surface of a body of water and scoop water into an onboard tank and then drop it on a wildland fire. Some Water Scoopers can hold up to 1,600 gallons of water. It can take as little as 12 seconds to fill the tank to capacity. The aircraft can scoop from water sources that are about 6.5 feet deep and 300 feet wide. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9590942
|VIRIN:
|220416-O-NM884-6756
|Resolution:
|3737x2491
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire [Image 21 of 21], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.