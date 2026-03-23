Water Scoopers Hermits Peak Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Water Scoopers pick up water at a nearby reservoir during suppression of the Hermits Peak Fire April 2022. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Water Scoopers are amphibious aircraft that skim the surface of a body of water and scoop water into an onboard tank and then drop it on a wildland fire. Some Water Scoopers can hold up to 1,600 gallons of water. It can take as little as 12 seconds to fill the tank to capacity. The aircraft can scoop from water sources that are about 6.5 feet deep and 300 feet wide. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)