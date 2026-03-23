Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, attends a capabilities brief March 25, 2026 in Cartagena, Colombia. Sardiello, led the U.S. delegation for the annual Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations and outlining a path for future collaboration in the maritime domain. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces, working to promote unity, security, and stability throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:03
|Photo ID:
|9590236
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-EF272-1012
|Resolution:
|5211x3474
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, CO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
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