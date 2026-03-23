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    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks [Image 13 of 16]

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    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, engages with senior leaders from the Colombian Armada March 25, 2026 in Cartagena, Colombia. Sardiello, led the U.S. delegation for the annual Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations and outlining a path for future collaboration in the maritime domain. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces, working to promote unity, security, and stability throughout the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9590216
    VIRIN: 260325-N-EF272-1013
    Resolution: 4513x3224
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
    U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks

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