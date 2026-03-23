Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, left, signs a memorandum of agreement as Vice Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo Obregón, commander of the Colombian Navy, observes during the United States - Colombia Maritime Staff Talks closing ceremony March 27, 2026 in Cartagena, Colombia. Sardiello, led the U.S. delegation for the annual Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations and outlining a path for future collaboration in the maritime domain. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces, working to promote unity, security, and stability throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:03
|Photo ID:
|9590228
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-EF272-1018
|Resolution:
|5113x3652
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, CO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks
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