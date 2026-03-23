U.S. and Colombian Navies Reinforce Partnership at Maritime Staff Talks

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Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, engages with senior leaders from the Colombian Armada March 25, 2026 in Cartagena, Colombia. Sardiello, led the U.S. delegation for the annual Maritime Staff Talks, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations and outlining a path for future collaboration in the maritime domain. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces, working to promote unity, security, and stability throughout the region.