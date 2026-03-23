F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB

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Three members of the F-35A Demonstration Team leadership narrate and monitor the performance at Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. Safety is paramount for the team, and leadership ensures all maneuvers are executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)