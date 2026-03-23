Three members of the F-35A Demonstration Team leadership narrate and monitor the performance at Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. Safety is paramount for the team, and leadership ensures all maneuvers are executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9589957
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-KY209-1007
|Resolution:
|4649x3719
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.