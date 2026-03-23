U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. The team travels worldwide to showcase the power and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9589952
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-KY209-1023
|Resolution:
|3912x3130
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.