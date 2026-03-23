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    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB [Image 16 of 17]

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    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. The team travels worldwide to showcase the power and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9589953
    VIRIN: 260321-F-KY209-1025
    Resolution: 4420x3536
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB
    F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB

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    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

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