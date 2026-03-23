F-35A Demo Team Performs at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers at the Luke Days Airshow at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. The team travels worldwide to showcase the power and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)