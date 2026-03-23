Panamanian distinguished visitors and U.S. Embassy Panama personnel are welcomed aboard on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 28, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9589098
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-TY618-1626
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Tour USS Nimitz [Image 6 of 6], by SA Julian Jaime, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.