(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Visit USS Nimitz [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Visit USS Nimitz

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Megan Schwengel 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), gives Panamanian distinguished visitors a tour of the ship’s hangar bay in the Pacific Ocean, March 28, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9589095
    VIRIN: 260328-N-MH895-1084
    Resolution: 4526x3017
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Visit USS Nimitz [Image 6 of 6], by SN Megan Schwengel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Welcomes Panamanian Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Welcomes Panamanian Distinguished Visitors
    Panamanians Visit USS Nimitz
    Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Visit USS Nimitz
    Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Tour USS Nimitz
    Panamanian Distinguished Visitors Tour USS Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Southern Seas
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery