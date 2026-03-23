Panamanians Visit USS Nimitz

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Panamanian distinguished visitors and U.S. Embassy Panama personnel are given a tour of the hangar bay on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 28, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)