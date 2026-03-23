Panamanians Visit USS Nimitz

Panamanian distinguished visitors and U.S. Embassy Panama personnel are given a tour of the hangar bay on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 28, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9589093
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-MH895-1040
|Resolution:
|5474x3649
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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