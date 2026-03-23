(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26 [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    03.27.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SIAULIAI, Lithuania-- Thousands of civilians and military enthusiasts attend Runway Run '26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28. A little boy happily poses on top of a U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank for a photo while wearing a Soldier's patrol cap. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment answered questions from the locals during the static display. The annual event provides opportunities for civilians to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Lithuanian military forces and NATO allies had static displays and interactive games to educate and entertain the entire family. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9589082
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OY646-9470
    Resolution: 8160x6120
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26 [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run 26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run ‘26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run 26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian Forces Search and Rescue demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian SAR helicopter fly over Runway Run 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery