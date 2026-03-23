Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26

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SIAULIAI, Lithuania-- Thousands of civilians and military enthusiasts attend Runway Run '26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28. Two sisters pose for a photo sitting on top of a U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, one of them got to wear a Soldiers patrol cap. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment answered questions from military enthusiasts, kids, and other Soldiers about their M1A2 Abrams during the static display. The annual event provides opportunities for civilians to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Lithuanian military forces and NATO allies had static displays and interactive games to educate and entertain the entire family. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)