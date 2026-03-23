Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run ‘26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIAULIAI, Lithuania-- A Lithuanian AS365 helicopter, specially equipped for Search and Rescue, performs a hoist rescue for the crowd at this years Runway Run '26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28. The annual event provides opportunities for civilians to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Lithuanian forces and NATO allies had static displays and interactive games to educate and entertain the entire family. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment helped children and adults get on and in their M1A2 Abrams main battle tank while answering questions about personal comfort and the machines power. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)