(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26 [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    03.27.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SIAULIAI, Lithuania-- A Lithuanian AS365 helicopter, specially equipped for Search and Rescue, performs a hoist rescue for the crowd at this years Runway Run '26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28. The annual event provides opportunities for civilians to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Lithuanian forces and NATO allies had static displays and interactive games to educate and entertain the entire family. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment helped children and adults get on and in their M1A2 Abrams main battle tank while answering questions about personal comfort and the machines power. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9589066
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OY646-5743
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26 [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run 26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run ‘26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run 26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian Forces Search and Rescue demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian Forces SAR demonstration at Runway Run '26
    Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26
    Lithuanian SAR helicopter fly over Runway Run 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lithuania
    #V Corps
    100TH MPAD
    #Stronger Together
    #NATO
    RUNWAY RUN 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery