Crowds enjoy military displays at Runway Run ‘26

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SIAULIAI, Lithuania--U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Shawgo talks about the inner workings of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank during a static display at Runway Run '26 at Siauliai Air Base, March 28. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment answered questions from civilians and military members about their tank and being a Soldier. The annual event provides opportunities for civilians to get up close to military members and their unique equipment. Participation in civic events like this strengthens the U.S.' community ties and relationships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle)