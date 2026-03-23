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    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5]

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    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, gifts a challenge coin to Lt. Col. Melvin G. Spiese III, the operations officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during Gering’s visit with MRF-SEA leaders at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9589006
    VIRIN: 260328-M-AS577-1198
    Resolution: 7679x5122
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines
    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines
    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines
    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines
    38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines

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    IMEF
    Assistant Commandant
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    15th MEU

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