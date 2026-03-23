38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, left, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs Gen. Bradford J. Gering, right, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, on MRF-SEA’s capabilities during Gering’s visit with MRF-SEA leaders at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)