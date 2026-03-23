U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, right, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Sgt. Maj. Trevor Goff, left, the sergeant major of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during Gering’s visit with MRF-SEA leaders at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9589005
|VIRIN:
|260328-M-AS577-1184
|Resolution:
|7516x5013
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.