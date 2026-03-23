38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits MRF-SEA Leaders in the Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, right, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during Gering’s visit with MRF-SEA leaders at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)