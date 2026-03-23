MEDITERRANEAN SEA - (March 19, 2026) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Bianca Jones, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 10:00
|Photo ID:
|9588603
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-KP948-1120
|Resolution:
|3491x5236
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.