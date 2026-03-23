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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 16]

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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA - (March 19, 2026) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) recieves a pallet from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9588602
    VIRIN: 260319-N-KP948-1104
    Resolution: 5625x3750
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
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