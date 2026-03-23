SOUDA BAY, Greece - (Feb. 26, 2026) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Preston Stricker, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), heaves a line as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 26, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 10:00
|Photo ID:
|9588598
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-KP948-1222
|Resolution:
|4951x3301
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.