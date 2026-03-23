(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

    CAMP FILM CITY, KOSOVO

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Austrian Armed Forces medics transport a simulated casualty to an emergency room during a multinational mass-casualty medical evacuation exercise hosted by KFOR Regional Command-West at Camp Film City, Kosovo, March 10, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability with multinational partners and supported the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9588514
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-KM346-1116
    Resolution: 5337x3558
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    medevac
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery