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    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 5 of 6]

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    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

    CAMP FILM CITY, KOSOVO

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Austrian Armed Forces medic briefs Camp Film City’s medical team on a simulated casualty transported by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational mass-casualty medical evacuation exercise hosted by KFOR Regional Command-West at Camp Film City, Kosovo, March 10, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability with multinational partners and supported the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9588513
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-KM346-1104
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

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    medevac
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    TFG36
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