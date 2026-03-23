KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

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Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers from Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, prepare to land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational mass-casualty medical evacuation exercise hosted by KFOR Regional Command-West at Camp Film City, Kosovo, March 10, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability with multinational partners and supports KFOR’s mission to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)