(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

    CAMP FILM CITY, KOSOVO

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers from Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, prepare to land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational mass-casualty medical evacuation exercise hosted by KFOR Regional Command-West at Camp Film City, Kosovo, March 10, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability with multinational partners and supports KFOR’s mission to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9588510
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-KM346-1016
    Resolution: 3262x2175
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo
    KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    medevac
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery