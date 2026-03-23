Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers from Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, prepare to land a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a multinational mass-casualty medical evacuation exercise hosted by KFOR Regional Command-West at Camp Film City, Kosovo, March 10, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability with multinational partners and supports KFOR’s mission to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9588510
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-KM346-1016
|Resolution:
|3262x2175
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FILM CITY, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Regional Command-West hosts multinational medevac exercise across Kosovo [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.