Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River live fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers tread toward a Zodiac boat during the Salt River Live Fire Exercise as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 27, 2026. The waterborne tactical lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to maintain accuracy, communicate effectively, and manage weapon systems while firing from a moving surface craft (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder)