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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -urban assault lane [Image 4 of 5]

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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -urban assault lane

    RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st lt. Trinay Smith, assigned to the 87th Training Division, 84th Training Command, engages simulated threats during an urban assault lane as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 27, 2026. The mission requires the squad to successfully locate and extract an High Value Target (HVT) while simultaneously collecting critical intelligence to enhance their overall mission success and demonstrate mastery of urban combat operations (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9588422
    VIRIN: 260327-A-WN944-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -urban assault lane [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARC
    Best Squad
    ArmyReserve
    Competition
    CBSC26

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