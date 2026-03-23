U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers depart from a Zodiac boat during the Salt River Live Fire Exercise as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 27, 2026. The waterborne tactical lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to maintain accuracy, communicate effectively, and manage weapon systems while firing from a moving surface craft (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 23:58
|Photo ID:
|9588412
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-WN944-1014
|Resolution:
|5620x3874
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River live fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.