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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River live fire [Image 2 of 5]

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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River live fire

    RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers depart from a Zodiac boat during the Salt River Live Fire Exercise as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 27, 2026. The waterborne tactical lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to maintain accuracy, communicate effectively, and manage weapon systems while firing from a moving surface craft (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9588412
    VIRIN: 260327-A-WN944-1014
    Resolution: 5620x3874
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River live fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARC
    Best Squad
    ArmyReserve
    Competition
    CBSC26

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