Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -urban assault lane

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U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Dartagnan Sanchez, assigned to the 327th Medical Detachment, 3rd Theater Medical Command, engages simulated threats during an urban assault lane as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 27, 2026. The mission requires the squad to successfully locate and extract an High Value Target (HVT) while simultaneously collecting critical intelligence to enhance their overall mission success and demonstrate mastery of urban combat operations (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Sauder)