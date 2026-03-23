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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Westmore, Director of Georgia Army National Guard Construction and Facilities Management Office, speaks with a local community member after the South Cobb Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony Mar. 27, 2026, in Marietta, Georgia. With the dedication of the South Cobb Readiness Center, the facility became the headquarters of 78th Troop Command and the 781st Troop Command Detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Powell)