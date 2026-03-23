78th Troop Command Officially Opens South Cobb Readiness Center

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell | U.S. Army Pfc. Aaliyah Murdock, a supply specialist with the 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the South Cobb Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony Mar. 27, 2026, in Marietta, Georgia. With the dedication of the South Cobb Readiness Center, the facility became the headquarters of 78th Troop Command and the 781st Troop Command Detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell) see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. - Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard’s 78th Troop Command and 781st Troop Command Detachment welcomed citizens and local leaders of Marietta and Cobb County to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated South Cobb Readiness Center in Marietta, Georgia, March 27, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Wilson, commander of the Georgia National Guard, was the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

“This ceremony represents a culmination of years, not months, but years of hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to a vision,” said Wilson.

With the dedication of the South Cobb armory, the facility becomes the headquarters of both 78th TC and 781st TCD. The $11 million renovation of the 38,000-square foot facility included updated electrical, plumbing, and lighting, structural upgrades, and an overhaul of heating and air conditioning systems.

The renovations are funded through the State Operational Asset Readiness (SOAR) Program, which is a state and federally funded effort to remodel, sustain and maintain aging facilities.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland, director of the Georgia Army National Guard Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO), highlighted that many of the facility renovation projects are necessary for the overall quality of life for the Georgia Army National Guard and its Soldiers.

“Basically, we do a regeneration of the facility with the goal of giving it another 30 years of being a functional building and a safe place for our Soldiers to come work, store their equipment, and have a setting to conduct their operations,” said Westmoreland.

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 78th TC was organized and federally recognized as the Command-and-Control Headquarters October 1, 1978, in Atlanta to provide command and control for separate organizations within the state. Prior to the establishment of the CAC, these units were organized under the Emergency Operations Center and later the 122nd Support Center.

The CAC was initially composed of Army aviation, signal, public affairs, maintenance, transportation, medical, military police companies and the 116th U.S. Army Band. Over the years, the 78th TC has provided command and control for units of diverse sizes and missions. These units currently range in size from the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is the largest battalion in the Georgia Army National Guard, to specialized detachments with fewer than 10 Soldiers.

In 2026, the 78th TC continues to support unit mobilizations and overseas deployment training missions while maintaining a steady operational tempo in support of domestic response missions at home. Assisting the 78th TC in its mission, 781st TCD provides command and control to units of the 78th TC which range in size from three to 150 Soldiers.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander of the 78th Troop Command, stated that he was excited to call the South Cobb Readiness Center their home.

“This is a proud day for our community,” said Scott. “This milestone highlights not only our commitment to those who serve, but also the incredible support of our members across Cobb County who help make it all possible.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Pfc. Aaliyah Murdock, a supply specialist with the 781st TCD and the youngest member of the organization in attendance, cut the ceremonial ribbon with Soldiers of the 78th TC and local community members to signify the rededication of the armory. Soldiers then provided attendees with a guided tour of the facility.